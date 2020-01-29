Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CSFB set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$123.15.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$125.59. 1,017,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$107.54 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.43.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

