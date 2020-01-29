Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$135.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$123.15.

Shares of CNR traded up C$2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$125.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,153. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$107.54 and a 52-week high of C$127.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$120.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

