Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$97.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.29.

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.94. 1,760,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.44. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$107.54 and a 1 year high of C$127.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

