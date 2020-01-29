Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6292 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

CP traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.98. The stock had a trading volume of 711,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $267.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.48.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

