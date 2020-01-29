Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.21.

Shares of TSE:CU traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$40.31. 163,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.48. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$32.93 and a 52 week high of C$40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$885.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at C$1,444,120.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

