CannabisCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $723,580.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $723,580.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

