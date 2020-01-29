Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.13.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,943. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 89.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.01. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$28.51 and a 52 week high of C$36.38.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$484.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total value of C$600,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at C$510,283.85.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.