Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPLP opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

CPLP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

