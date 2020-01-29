Cappasity Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $917,106.00 and $83,913.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

