Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

CPRI opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. Capri has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Capri by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capri by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

