Capricoin Price Tops $0.0236 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Capricoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Capricoin has a market cap of $46,970.00 and $12,153.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Capricoin

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.