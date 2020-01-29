Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Indodax, ZB.COM and LiteBit.eu. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $189.61 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022001 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.49 or 0.02622566 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000216 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, DragonEX, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Binance, Exmo, Coinbe, Bithumb, Coinnest, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Upbit, ZB.COM, Bitbns, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Indodax, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

