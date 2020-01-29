Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $1,234,035.10 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,035.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at $768,553. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Bryce Youngren sold 23,679 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $2,074,043.61.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Bryce Youngren sold 14,173 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,235,743.87.

On Thursday, January 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 23,504 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $1,973,865.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 2,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,650.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $3,422,505.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

