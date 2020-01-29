CargoX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $6,742.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.03095759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

