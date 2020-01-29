CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

