Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $8,835,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 20,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 13,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $156.69. The stock had a trading volume of 299,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,311. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $106.19 and a one year high of $164.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.88.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

