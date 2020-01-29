Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,452 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $134.84 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

