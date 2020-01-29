Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,365 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

