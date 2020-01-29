Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 257 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.45.

Shares of LMT opened at $437.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $438.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.