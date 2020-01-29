Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $374.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $328.72 and a 12 month high of $383.41.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

