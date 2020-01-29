Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $316.56 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.83. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

