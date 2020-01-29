Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS NEAR opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.