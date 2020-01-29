Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.57 and a 52-week high of $118.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

