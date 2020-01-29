Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,775 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

