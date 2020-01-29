Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 66.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

