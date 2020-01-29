Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,432 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

