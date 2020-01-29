Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 40.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.16 million, a PE ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

