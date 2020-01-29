Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Casey’s General Stores worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.70. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

