Casper Sleep Prices IPO at $17.00-$19.00 Per Share (CSPR)

Casper Sleep (CSPR) plans to raise $151 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, February 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 8,400,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last year, Casper Sleep generated $410.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $95 million. The company has a market cap of $705.2 million.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies served as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Securities, UBS Securities, Citigroup, Piper Sandler and Guggenheim Securities were co-managers.

Casper Sleep provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” People spend more time sleeping than on any other single activity throughout their lives. When we sleep better, we experience better hours awake, making us more productive, creative, happy, and healthy. We believe sleep is rapidly becoming the third pillar of wellness and is poised to undergo the same massive transformation that fitness and nutrition have as they became major consumer categories. As the wellness equation increasingly evolves to include sleep, the business of sleep is growing and evolving into what we call the Sleep Economy. We are helping to accelerate this transformation. Our mission is to awaken the potential of a well-rested world, and we want Casper to become the top-of-mind brand for best-in-class products and experiences that improve how we sleep. As a pioneer of the Sleep Economy, we bring the benefits of cutting-edge technology, data, and insights directly to consumers. We focus on building direct relationships with consumers, providing a human experience, and making shopping for sleep joyful. We meet consumers wherever they are, online and in person, providing a fun and engaging experience, while reducing the hassles associated with traditional purchases. We are building a universal, enduring brand that is already embraced by over 1.4 million happy customers. “.

Casper Sleep was founded in 2013 and has 831 employees. The company is located at Three World Trade Center 175 Greenwich Street, Floor 39, New York, NY 10007, NY and can be reached via phone at (347) 941-1871 or on the web at http://www.casper.com.

