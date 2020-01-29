Caspian (CSP) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $190,208.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

