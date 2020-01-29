Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last week, Castle has traded up 79.7% against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $242,192.00 and $143.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.01304839 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027288 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000169 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001034 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,594,062 coins and its circulating supply is 16,198,804 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

