Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.