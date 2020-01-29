Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $67,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.68. 596,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.