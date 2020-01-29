Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

CAT traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $135.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

