Catex Token (CATT) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Catex Token has a market cap of $235,651.00 and $4,929.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05665476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033790 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

