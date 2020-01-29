CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $30,113.00 and approximately $5,786.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

999 (999) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004927 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005801 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000451 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,892,335 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.