Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Tops $11.58 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Celer Network has a market cap of $11.58 million and $3.71 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00036359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.05504213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025282 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128248 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033572 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens.

Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network's official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

