Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Celestica also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 800,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,483. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

