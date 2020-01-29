Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after buying an additional 2,215,737 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 579,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter worth approximately $13,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.