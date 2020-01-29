Centauri Trading Down 4.6% This Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Centauri has a market cap of $38,475.00 and $127.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centauri Profile

Centauri is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

