Centene Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.62. 3,028,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

