CES Energy Solutions Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.11. 373,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02. The stock has a market cap of $556.31 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$63,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,671.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

