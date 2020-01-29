CGI’s (GIB) “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NYSE GIB traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 335,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. CGI has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CGI by 105.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

