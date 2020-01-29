Chainlink Hits 1-Day Volume of $163.91 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $968.95 million and $163.91 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Huobi, COSS, OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

