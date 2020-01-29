Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Given $1.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chanticleer an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:BURG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,637. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.58. Chanticleer has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 115.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chanticleer will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

