Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Cut by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC reduced its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. 1,152,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,999. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

