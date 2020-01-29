Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

GTLS opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

