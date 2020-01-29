ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0016

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, ZB.COM and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $20,065.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00047356 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00069486 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,371.85 or 1.01257105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000749 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036670 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, BigONE, LBank, HitBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, ZB.COM, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.