Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAKE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. 19,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,207. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.