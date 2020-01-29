Chemed Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemed in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHE. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

CHE traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $484.04. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chemed has a 1 year low of $288.11 and a 1 year high of $485.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,274,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $949,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,006. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

